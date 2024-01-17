Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary Reveals WHY Her Father Prefers Train Over Flight; X User Asks If She Is Facing Financial Issues

Shreya Dhanwanthary | File Photo

Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary who shot to fame after her portrayal of journalist Sucheta Dalal in popular web series Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story, is the latest to highlight what ails our aviation sector.

Dhanwanthary revealed why her father prefers trains over flights and people are offering her their two cents on the issue. The Family Man actor was also offered a, hold your breath, a chartered flight for her father!!!

Dhanwanthary took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal why her father who had worked in the aviation industry for over 40 years prefers to travel by train.

"My father has been in the aviation industry for over 40 years. It says a lot about the state of our airlines that he chooses to travel by train," she said.

My father has been in the aviation industry for over 40 years. It says a lot about the state of our airlines that he chooses to travel by train. — Shreya Dhanwanthary (@shreyadhan13) January 16, 2024

One user asked the actress if she was facing any financial issues?

Are there any financial issues? — Piyush (@piyushmoriani) January 16, 2024

X user Pawan Yadav listed problems in the aviation sector and how airlines are taking customers for a ride. He suggested penalty on the airlines if they fail to deliver on the promise.

The situation is just really bad as the number of domestic airlines are less and are not delivering what they promise to the customers.



There is a limited liability and a customer can’t do much against these airlines!



They are not grounded no matter how many rules they keep… — pawan yadav (@pawanyadav8) January 16, 2024

One user offered to book a chartered flight for Dhanwanthary's father.

I can book a charter flight for your father — thodaadjustkarlo (@BatmanHonest) January 16, 2024

However, users on the micro blogging platform offered Dhanwanthary number of reasons why train was a better option.

One user, said "No travel can compare to travel by train".

Another user said, people from the aviation sector know the truth.

However, one user highlighted the problem when it comes to travelling by train and how much time one saves if the same journey is done by air.

Train 🚆 are preferred by most of people I know but time is of consideration, I can reach from Dehradun to Goa in few hours but going by train is a different journey altogether — ajaykhanna (@akhanna007) January 16, 2024

A railway veteran who said he was the third generation railwayman, prefers air travel.

I was a third generation railwayman. I feel at home traveling by air. — R Chandrashekar (@shekar31) January 17, 2024

Air travel in the country has been in news for the past couple of days owing to long waiting period of passengers at the airport, inside the flight due to flight delays following inclement weather conditions in the country. Low Cost Carrier IndiGo pilot was assaulted by a passenger after the flight was delayed for over 12 hours.

The government swung into action after the issue snowballed into a major controversy and social media was flooded with reactions from passengers. Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had to intervene and announce a slew of measures to ensure passengers were informed about flight delays. The Ministry also allowed the airline to cancel the flight in case it was delayed by over three hours.