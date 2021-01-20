Richa Chadha responds to trolls and quashes criticisms over recent movies 'Shakeela' and 'Madam Chief Minister'

The controversy: On facing death threats over the poster of Madam Chief Minister.

Richa’s response: I don’t pay heed to bewakoof [mindless] people. And I am not scared of their threats at all. I have never paid attention to such views. I feel there is no need to encourage publicity seekers. There are many people who like to earn publicity on our names. You have seen people try to boycott Bollywood many times in different ways. I feel we should not get engulfed or give importance to such petty issues. They follow a silly formula of bad-mouthing actors on social media merely because they feel “gaali dene se log ek baar toh read karenge!” These controversies are nothing but voices raised against films by people from the political sphere. They boycott films and create issues only because they need publicity. An aam aadmi is busy earning his bread and butter, and has no time to wail about such things. These are all manufactured stories and we shouldn’t pay attention to them. In the bargain all essential/necessary subjects that need to be discussed take a back seat.

The actor has found support from colleagues from the industry. Speaking about it, Richa says, “I think because she [Swara Bhasker] gets trolled so much herself and receives a lot of threats that she understands how important it is to stand for others. Swara is brave. Dia Mirza, Vidya Balan, too, usually support such issues.”