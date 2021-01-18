'Hum nahi darte': 'Madam Chief Minister' actress Richa Chadha reacts to death threats

Actress Richa Chadha, whose upcoming film 'Madam Chief Minister's poster courted a controversy, has reacted to the death threats with a befitting reply.
On Sunday, actress Swara Bhasker took to Twitter to share a post about founder of Akhil Bhartiya Bhim Sena, Nawab Satap Tanwar's open threat to the actress. The politician has reportedly said that he will offer a reward to anyone who chops Richa's tongue off.
Sharing it, Swara tweeted, "This is absolutely shameful & to be condemned in no uncertain terms. You can have ideological issues & problems with a film but this is criminal intimidation & incitement to violence. Ambedkarites, Dalit feminists & just sane people- stand up & call this out! @RichaChadha #NotOk"
Reacting to the same, Chadha wrote in Hindi, "Hum nahi darte."
For those unversed, the film's poster, which was released on January 5, was slammed by many on social media for apparently showing the Dalit community in a stereotypical way as Chadha's character is shown holding a broom in her hand.
Some users had also taken umbrage over the use of the word "untouchable" in the poster.
Reacting to the poster controversy of her upcoming movie "Madam Chief Minister", actress Richa Chadha said it was an "unintentional oversight" and it was regrettable.
"The first poster that was released faced severe criticism, rightly so. What to me (and my privileged eyes) was a mere prop used by my character in a scene, came across as a stereotypical portrayal of Dalits for many of our people," the actor said.
