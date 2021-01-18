'Hum nahi darte': 'Madam Chief Minister' actress Richa Chadha reacts to death threats

For those unversed, the film's poster, which was released on January 5, was slammed by many on social media for apparently showing the Dalit community in a stereotypical way as Chadha's character is shown holding a broom in her hand.

Some users had also taken umbrage over the use of the word "untouchable" in the poster.

Reacting to the poster controversy of her upcoming movie "Madam Chief Minister", actress Richa Chadha said it was an "unintentional oversight" and it was regrettable.

"The first poster that was released faced severe criticism, rightly so. What to me (and my privileged eyes) was a mere prop used by my character in a scene, came across as a stereotypical portrayal of Dalits for many of our people," the actor said.