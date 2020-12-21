Richa Chadha gets candid about transforming into the sultry Shakeela

Richa Chadha has always taken the path less travelled when it comes to film selection. Be it hard-hitting gangster sagas like Gangs of Wasseypur, social dramas like Masaan, or even the fun, comedy Fukrey — Richa has never shied away from opting for unconventional roles, which she nails with panache. And, now, she is back again with yet another jaw-dropping, sultry avatar in the eponymous biopic of the Southern adult star Shakeela. Oozing oomph and glamour, Richa pays the perfect ode to the South siren who ruled the roost in the ’90s. And, as the movie gears for a Christmas release, the actor opens up about being Shakeela, facing comparisons with Vidya Balan’s The Dirty Picture, and more... Excerpts from the interview:

What as it like, playing Shakeela?

It was a fun and different experience. I am playing a character of an adult actress for the first time, who is also dancing and doing a whole lot of other things. It was a new kind of cinema setting, and you will get to see a lot of South flavor. As an actor it is our job to give our best and work sincerely, so that the character looks real on screen.

Shakeela has been tagged as an ‘adult star’. Are there any ‘controversial’ scenes?

The film is about her personal life. So there was no need to show sex/bold scenes, and I wasn’t uncomfortable in anway while shooting the part. Like I said earlier, as an actor it’s my job to play my part in the story convincingly and trust the director’s vision.

Comparisons to Vidya Balan’s The Dirty Picture are inevitable. What’s your take?

We can’t stop comparisons from being drawn between the two actors and the films. But, I think there is a big difference between Silk Smitha and Shakeela. Shakeela was not ambitious. Both of them were different in real life too.