Richa Chadha Birthday Special: From 'Gangs of Wasseypur' to 'Fukrey' - movies to binge-watch

Richa Chadha has been a popular face in Bollywood for quite some time now. The actress is known for her brilliant performances, sharp features, and distinctive style. Richa Chadha made her Bollywood debut with the movie Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye (2008). She has also given some great performances as a supporting role in many other films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Masaan, and many more.

She has also received many awards for her performances and one of her films received a standing ovation at the Cannes film festival. Here are some of Richa Chadha’s movies that you can watch on her birthday on December 18.