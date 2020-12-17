Richa Chadha Birthday Special: Know her love story with fellow actor Ali Fazal

Frankly speaking

It’s this unabashed honesty of the actress that has won her both admirers and haters in equal measure, but more importantly it won over Ali who met her first on the sets of Fukrey. “When I met her for the first time, I thought she was really cool, quick-witted and funny and I could speak with her on all subjects,” he says. But Ali was already impressed and blown away by Richa, after he had watched her in Gangs of Wasseypur. “I had seen her in Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, but in Gangs of Wasseypur, I couldn’t take my eyes off her. I had never seen an actress from our industry attempt, and justify the entire journey of a character who first becomes a wife, then a mother-in-law and later a grandmother,” he offers.



But Richa has completely different thoughts on one of the biggest roles of her career. “A lot of people wrote me off, including myself, after Gangs of Wasseypur because it was not a traditional role or glamorous part. Today, I am really surprised with the choice of work I have,” says the actress who starts shooting for two web series — a comedy and an action drama, soon. Although Ali gushes about the achievements of his lady love, his accomplishment as one of the most sought-after crossover actors continues to put him in the spotlight.

Actor couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal would’ve been married by now, had it not been for this ‘manhoos year’. The couple were set to the tie the knot, and even had their wedding cards printed, but the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown delayed the plans indefinitely.



When asked if they have set a new wedding date, the actress wrote: "How does one set a date when the number of cases is spiking every day. Till there's a vaccine, there's no use zeroing on a date." The couple will live in their new rented apartment for the next "few years."

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha will next be seen together in the third instalment of the Fukrey series.