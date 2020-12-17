Richa Chadha Birthday Special: Know her love story with fellow actor Ali Fazal

Birthdays are amazing! As you turn a year older on your special day, you celebrate it with great valour with your near and dear ones. Also, imagine waking up to the most spectacular wish from your ‘best half’, who may be miles away, but makes you feel so in love! And in case you are wondering how to do that, take a cue from B-town lovebirds, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha.
American novelist John Updike’s words, ‘We are most alive when we’re in love,’ epitomises actor Ali Fazal and actress Richa Chadha’s relationship. She never had plans to date a fellow actor. He never knew what was in store for him. And that is how love happened between Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha. While both artistes are firebrands in their own right and have carved a niche for themselves in the film industry, there is a certain aura around them, when they are together. Whether it’s on sets, or on the red carpet at some of the most prestigious film festivals around the globe, Ali and Richa together exude a different kind of energy. When put simply — one could call it good old chemistry.
THE BIG PROPOSAL: Ali proposed to Richa on her birthday in December 2019. “I was a hopeless fan and a bit of a romantic. If I was fearless, I wouldn’t have taken so long to propose. I courted her for a while before proposing to her in Maldives last year,” reveals Ali. Richa adds, “I don’t think even he thought about doing it. We were on a private island having dinner on my birthday, it was a beautiful moment under the moon, there was nobody else and just us. I think he thought of it instantly and read out something sweet to me.”
THE BEST TRAVEL PARTNERS: For the longest time, Ali didn’t take a break because he thought going on an outdoor shoot meant he was travelling. Only when he started dating Richa he discovered what a holiday is meant to be like. “I realised mentally one needs to be switched off from work and not be on a set. At the cost of sounding stupid, I can admit that I realised this quite late in life. I think this positive thing happened because both of us started travelling together.”
Frankly speaking
It’s this unabashed honesty of the actress that has won her both admirers and haters in equal measure, but more importantly it won over Ali who met her first on the sets of Fukrey. “When I met her for the first time, I thought she was really cool, quick-witted and funny and I could speak with her on all subjects,” he says. But Ali was already impressed and blown away by Richa, after he had watched her in Gangs of Wasseypur. “I had seen her in Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, but in Gangs of Wasseypur, I couldn’t take my eyes off her. I had never seen an actress from our industry attempt, and justify the entire journey of a character who first becomes a wife, then a mother-in-law and later a grandmother,” he offers.
But Richa has completely different thoughts on one of the biggest roles of her career. “A lot of people wrote me off, including myself, after Gangs of Wasseypur because it was not a traditional role or glamorous part. Today, I am really surprised with the choice of work I have,” says the actress who starts shooting for two web series — a comedy and an action drama, soon. Although Ali gushes about the achievements of his lady love, his accomplishment as one of the most sought-after crossover actors continues to put him in the spotlight.
Actor couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal would’ve been married by now, had it not been for this ‘manhoos year’. The couple were set to the tie the knot, and even had their wedding cards printed, but the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown delayed the plans indefinitely.
When asked if they have set a new wedding date, the actress wrote: "How does one set a date when the number of cases is spiking every day. Till there's a vaccine, there's no use zeroing on a date." The couple will live in their new rented apartment for the next "few years."
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha will next be seen together in the third instalment of the Fukrey series.