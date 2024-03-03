Richa Chadha, Dulquer Salmaan REACT To Spanish Woman's Gang-Rape In Jharkhand: 'Shame On Our Rotten Society'

On Friday night, a Spanish woman, who on a bike-tour with her husband was allegedly gang-raped by seven people in Kurmahat village in the Dumka district of Jharkhand. The couple was reportedly also thrashed by the accused and robbed of cash and other belongings after they resisted.

Reacting to this, Richa Chadha wrote about the incident in an Instagram post. "Shameful! Indians are treating foreigners like they treat their own women. Shame on our rotten society."

Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram stories and shared a video made by the husband. “Crushed to hear about this! You both recently visited Kottayam where close friends hosted you for a meal. This should not happen to anyone anywhere," wrote the actor.

Singer Chinmayi Sripada also reacted to the post on X and said, "This is such an uncalled for, unempathetic response to a foreign national who publishes (after adding he still loves the country) his experiences as a tourist. Aththi Devo Bhava and Beti Bachao are mere slogans. It is well known by now how men in India ogle at and harass foreign nationals and women."

"It was only a few days ago that a Korean vlogger published how she was harassed. No idea why these people are in denial instead of acknowledging and putting systems in place. It is not as if the process of lodging a police complaint is easy," she concluded.

The three of the accused have been detained in connection with the case.