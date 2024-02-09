 Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Announce Pregnancy 3 Years After Marriage: 'A Tiny Heartbeat Is The Loudest Sound'
The couple had revealed last year that they had been "legally married" for 2.5 years, before tying the knot once again in a grand ceremony in October 2023

Bollywood lovebirds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to welcome their first child after nearly three years of being married. The couple had revealed last year that they had been "legally married" for 2.5 years, before tying the knot once again in a grand ceremony in October 2023.

On Friday, Richa and Ali took to their Instagram handles to share a joint post, announcing the good news to the world. They shared a romantic photo of the two, in which both of them can be seen gazing in each other's eyes.

"A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world," the caption read, along with an emoticon of a pregnant woman. They also shared a picture of a note, which read, "1+1=3".

As soon as they shared the news, the comments section under the post flooded with congratulatory wishes and blessings.

