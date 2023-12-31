Richa Chadha Confirms Refund From MakeMyTrip, Air India After Her Public Tweet, Asks 'Would You Have Been So Prompt If It Wasn’t A Celebrity?'

One of the most vocal and outspoken Indian artistes in the public domain, Richa Chadha carries a reputation of not mincing her words and often takes upon matters and issues, heads on. In her recent tweet, the actress had cited about her last-minute flight cancellation without intimation and with no sight of a refund promised, while calling out both MakeMyTrip and Air India for the inconvenience caused.

After Richa voiced her dissatisfaction with the services, she later provided an update on the resolution of her issue. On Sunday, using X (formerly known as Twitter), Richa shared that her complaint led to a swift refund within two hours.

Update : Within hours of this tweet, I received the entire refund! For 2 weeks my assistant had followed up, to no avail. @makemytrip said the refund hadn’t come through from @airindia , hence the delay. I received one call from Air India’s SOCIAL MEDIA team, not their customer… https://t.co/TyoxWBzvNo — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 31, 2023

Richa tweeted, "Update : Within hours of this tweet, I received the entire refund! For 2 weeks my assistant had followed up, to no avail. @makemytrip said the refund hadn’t come through from @airindia, hence the delay. I received one call from Air India’s SOCIAL MEDIA team, not their customer service. I guess, they’re bothered by appearances, not poor service. Customers, plz always use your voice, big companies don’t care about you per se, they care about their image. And MMT and Air India, I appreciate all the help, thanks. Do ask yourselves - would you have been so prompt if it wasn’t a celebrity? If your answer is yes, PLZ READ THE COMMENTS UNDER THE TWEET : you will find ordinary customers with unsolved queries. Solve them. You have your work cut out for you, and trust me this is the kind of positive PR money can’t buy. Happy new year everyone."

WHAT THE ISSUE WAS?

Taking to her official X account on Saturday (December 30), Richa called both the companies 'saste cheats' and 'scamsters'. She also mentioned that she hopes that the companies 'endure more losses than they have in all of their collective histories'. The actress also urged her followers to ban MakeMyTrip and blacklist Air India.

"SCAM ALERT! @makemytrip @airindia Perhaps the best way for substandard airlines to make a quick buck is to cancel flights without intimation, or change timings so you miss your connections! With the collusion of so-called convenient flight booking portals like @makemytrip," Richa wrote.