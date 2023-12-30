Richa Chadha SLAMS 'Saste Cheats' MakeMyTrip & Air India Over Poor Services: 'They Won't Even Apologise For Being Arrogant'

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha called out online travel company MakeMyTrip and Air India airlines over their services. She revealed that her flight was cancelled without intimation and she didn't get an option of claiming a refund on the travel company's portal.

Taking to her official X account on Saturday (December 30), Richa called both the companies 'saste cheats' and 'scamsters'. She also mentioned that she hopes that the companies 'endure more losses than they have in all of their collective histories'. The actress also urged her followers to ban MakeMyTrip and blacklist Air India.

"SCAM ALERT! @makemytrip @airindia Perhaps the best way for substandard airlines to make a quick buck is to cancel flights without intimation, or change timings so you miss your connections! With the collusion of so-called convenient flight booking portals like @makemytrip," Richa wrote.

She added, "Thakela customer service at MakeMyTrip will ensure there’s no option for you to claim a refund, try it! If they owe you money, your booking id will “not exist”! Rude customer care chicks at Air India will ensure your business class fare is pocketed, won’t even apologise for changing timings last minute or being arrogant! Do yourself a favour, avoid these 2 SCAMSTERS in 2024! I hope your companies endure more losses than you have in all of your collective histories, saste cheats! 🤌🏽 #BlacklistAirIndia #BanMakemytrip

Reacting to Richa's post, MakeMyTrip asked the actress to share her booking ID via DM to resolver her concern. "Hi Richa, thank you for the time over the call. As discussed, we are getting the concern sorted for you and we will share the update with you over DM and call by today evening," the official handle of the company wrote in another post.

Soon after Richa shared the post, several users were of the same opinion and they also shared their experiences in the comments section.