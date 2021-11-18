Revealed! Why November is super special for ex Miss World Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar won millions of hearts when she got home the coveted Miss World crown in 2017. Now she is all set to make her big Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in YRF’s first historical venture Prithviraj. In the film, she plays Princess Sanyogita, and its first teaser has been released. Manushi is on cloud nine because this couldn’t have happened at a better time. “November has always been my lucky month. So, it is an amazing coincidence that the teaser of my debut film Prithviraj has also happened in the same month. I was crowned Miss World on November 18 in 2017.”

Manushi is looking forward to her tryst with Bollywood. “While I’m nostalgic about my achievement in 2017, I’m also very excited for my launch and the journey that lies ahead of me. November will forever be special in my life. I’m feeling emotional, elated, thrilled, nervous and curious - all at the same time because I have waited for this moment for over a year.”

Manushi hopes that she will make her parents proud of her performance in the film. “I’m extremely positive about Prithviraj, and I know that it will entertain audiences worldwide. It is a story of iconic love, legendary valour and unflinching courage. I hope I can make my family proud with my work, and I’m looking forward to their reaction when they get to see my film.”

Manushi’s launch in Bollywood is one of the most awaited debuts of 2022. Prithviraj also stars Sanjay Dutt. It is being helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who had directed the television epic Chanakya and Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Pinjar, among others. Prithviraj is set to hit screens on January 21, 2022.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Revealed: The reason why Rani Mukerji is not on social media

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 07:00 AM IST