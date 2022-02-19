Revealed! THIS is how Gulshan Devaiah feels about romancing RajKummar Rao in Badhaai Do

Gulshan Devaiah plays RajKummar Rao’s love interest in Harshavardhan Kulkarni’s latest directorial venture Badhaai Do. The film is being lapped up for its fresh portrayal of romance between people from the LQBTQ+ community. In an exclusive chat with the Free Press Journal, Gulshan opens up about his role in the film and more.

When asked about his first reaction to romancing RajKummar Rao, he shares, “I thought it was a good idea. I have tremendous respect for Raj, and I am also his fan. From a movie trivia point of view, I thought it was a cool idea for Harshavardhan’s previous leading man to romance his current one.”

When probed if he was apprehensive about playing a gay role and how he approached the character, he reveals, “I had no apprehension whatsoever. I read the nine pages worth of screen time, spoke with Harsh to understand his perspective and decided this was a very good idea. There was an element of surprise from the story point of view as well that I liked. My perspective was to, in the given time, have an accurate interpretation of the writing and to serve the sensibilities of the director.”

Badhaai Do was marketed as a family entertainer at the backdrop of the wedding. Gulshan feels such films can play a role in changing the mindset of people. “Cinema is a soft power, so yes, I would like to believe that it has its impact on society. It helps them understand things better without shoving it down their throats or cancelling them (like on social media). However, one should be careful not to overestimate or underestimate the power of cinema,” he avers.

Gulshan is known for choosing unconventional films and not the run of the mill subjects. Elaborating on the same, he explains, “Perhaps yes, I am drawn towards something a little different. I try to evaluate everything that comes my way in the present and ask myself, ‘Why should I do it?’ The answers (more than one reason) help me decide. I think I am more unconventional in my approach rather than choices.”

Gulshan will soon be seen opposite Taapsee Pannu in her maiden production venture Blurr. “Taapsee is easy to work with. She has a very practical process of working and is very efficient. That’s a delight for a co-actor. It was fun. But the weather we were filming in was gloomy and dull, which perhaps adds a great mood to the film, but personally, it was a bit depressing to me,” he states.

He was seen in web shows like Smoke and Afsos, but unfortunately, they both didn’t leave a mark on the audience. “Nobody really knows what works and what doesn’t work. Something new sets a trend, and many follow. It’s important to try new things if we must progress. The ‘box’ must always expand its boundaries. I like working on long formats (features and series). I’ll consistently continue to see what I can do in these formats,” he concludes.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 06:49 AM IST