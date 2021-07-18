Taapsee Pannu, Gulshan Devaiah begin shooting for 'Blurr'; share photos from the sets

Actrors Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Devaiah on Sunday announced that they have started shooting for 'Blurr'.
Last week, soon after announcing the launch of her production house Outsiders Films, Taapsee had revealed that 'Blurr' will be her first project as a producer.
Earlier today, the actress shared a candid picture of herself on Instagram in which she can be seen reading the film's script.
"Shubh Aarambh! Let’s do this Gayatri," she captioned the photo.
On the other hand, Gulshan shared a happy selfie with the actress from the film's sets and said, "Mr & Mrs Blurr."
Fans and industry colleagues wished the duo good luck as they commenced their thriller flick journey.
'Blurr' will be directed by Ajay Bahl, best known for his film 'Section 375'. It is jointly written by Pawan Sony and Ajay Bahl.
The film’s poster, shared by Taapsee last week, had raised profound intrigue among the audience and with a new wave of thrillers, 'Blurr' is set to take the level higher.
Taapsee had said, "Blurr is the just kind of script I was waiting for. I’m delighted to be finally turning a producer with this film and with the support of co-producers and team, I'm sure it's going to be an enriching journey. Collaborating with Ajay is as exciting as it gets as I've seen his work. He is the best to bring the gripping story of 'Blurr' on-screen."
