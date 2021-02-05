Remo D’Souza resumes work after recovering from heart attack

Choreographer and filmmaker Remo D’Souza, who suffered a heart attack in December last year, is back on the sets. According to our sources Remo has made actor Urvashi Rautela and singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa dance to his tunes for a music video.

Urvashi, who has featured in popular music videos like Love Dose, Who Chand Kaha Se Laogi, Bijli Ki Taar, and many more, will be seen grooving with the Lagdi Lahore Di singer for a romantic track. The song, sung by Guru, has been penned by singer B Praak and songwriter Jaani. The recording and the shooting for the music video is complete, and the song is expected to release sometime soon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi has signed three films with Jio Studios. She will be seen in Randeep Hooda’s debut web series, Inspector Avinash, followed by a bilingual thriller, Black Rose and the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, Thiruttu Payale 2.

Guru Randhawa recently dropped his new music video, Mehendi Wale Haath, featuring actor Sanjana Sanghi.