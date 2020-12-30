How Salman Khan supported Remo D'souza when he was hospitalised

Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'souza, who was hospitalised for a cardiac problem earlier this month, has opened up about how superstar Salman Khan helped him when he was admitted at the Kokilaben Hospital.
Talking about the 'Race 3' actor, in an exclusive conversation with Times of India, Remo said, "We call him an angel as he has a heart of gold. I have worked with him and I know the kind of a gem that he is. Salman and I don't talk much, like, I only say 'yes, sir, okay sir'. Actually, my wife and Salman are very close. As soon as I was rushed to the hospital, Lizelle called him. And through the six days that I was in the hospital, he saw to it that I was taken good care of. He was also personally talking to the doctors."
This comes days after D'souza's wife Lizelle thanked 'angel' Salman Khan for being the 'biggest emotional support'.
Sharing a photo of her hugging Remo, she'd posted on Instagram: "My best Christmas gift ever ever ever ....... this moment I'll always cherish ..... hugging u after a week of the worst emotional ups and downs. I know acc to u am a superwoman but I suddenly felt like a small little child lost... only one thing I knew and trusted was ur promise to me that u will come out as a fighter and the lord above."
"Really would love to thank the drs and staff @kokilabenhospital #dr Sunil Vani for being the best .... thanks Dennis for the patience I know everyone made u mad .... thanks to @mounmounamzali and @bobbykhan18 for being at my side and not leaving me for the 48hrs and the end Thanks @prachityagi my lil elf for being the biggest support and handling everything at the hospital so that I could mentally function and yes even for capturing such moments that I will cherish forever thanks @salmanyusuffkhan I always knew what Remo and I meant to u but saying and showing are two opposites u proved it what it meant thanks a ton for being there till discharge."
Her thank you list also included Salman.
"I really from the bottom of my heart want to thank @beingsalmankhan for being the biggest emotional support u are an angel thank you so much bhai for always being there," she'd written.