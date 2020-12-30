How Salman Khan supported Remo D'souza when he was hospitalised

Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'souza, who was hospitalised for a cardiac problem earlier this month, has opened up about how superstar Salman Khan helped him when he was admitted at the Kokilaben Hospital.

Talking about the 'Race 3' actor, in an exclusive conversation with Times of India, Remo said, "We call him an angel as he has a heart of gold. I have worked with him and I know the kind of a gem that he is. Salman and I don't talk much, like, I only say 'yes, sir, okay sir'. Actually, my wife and Salman are very close. As soon as I was rushed to the hospital, Lizelle called him. And through the six days that I was in the hospital, he saw to it that I was taken good care of. He was also personally talking to the doctors."

This comes days after D'souza's wife Lizelle thanked 'angel' Salman Khan for being the 'biggest emotional support'.

Sharing a photo of her hugging Remo, she'd posted on Instagram: "My best Christmas gift ever ever ever ....... this moment I'll always cherish ..... hugging u after a week of the worst emotional ups and downs. I know acc to u am a superwoman but I suddenly felt like a small little child lost... only one thing I knew and trusted was ur promise to me that u will come out as a fighter and the lord above."