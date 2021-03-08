Remembering Sahir Ludhianvi on his birth centenary: When he wrote as a concerned mother

However, the particular gem quoted as one of the most difficult situational songs in Hindi cinema is sung by the dacoit’s wife in the film as a thoughtful mother, predicting the probable future of their child, who will never be accepted by society as a fellow human, being the son of a known and wanted criminal.

Coming at the most crucial stage of the film, it focuses on the mother worried about the kid, who yet doesn’t know about the family he has born in and how that is going to affect his entire life adversely in the coming years. Thinking about his tough time ahead, she says:

“Tere Bachpan Ko Jawaani Ki Dua Deti Hun,

Aur Dua Deke Pareshan Si Ho Jaati Hun”

Such is the power in the prophetic lines penned by Sahir, that the child’s father, a known dacoit, has to decide on surrender with a heavy heart going through a major transformation. Flawlessly sung by Lata Mangeshkar, the song and its meaningful lyrics get a beautiful execution on screen with various props of paintings, religious symbols, their shadows, and more incorporated in a worth applauding set designed when there were no computer graphics available for the art-designers.