Reliance Entertainment partners with filmmaker Ribhu Dasgupta to produce films

Mumbai: Reliance Entertainment has joined hands with filmmaker Ribhu Dasgupta to form Film Hangar, a joint venture company to produce clutter-breaking content. The first film under this banner is the highly anticipated thriller, "The Girl On The Train", an adaptation of the bestselling novel with the same name by Paula Hawkins. The film starring Parineeti Chopra is slated to release on Netflix on February 26.

Ribhu's body of work comprises "Michael" (2011) starring Naseeruddin Shah, the TV series "Yudh" (2014) starring Amitabh Bachchan, "TE3N" (2016) starring Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and, very recently, the web series "Bard Of Blood" (2019), which streams on Netflix.

Speaking about the joint venture, Ribhu said: "I have always believed that content sets the ground for you as a filmmaker, and Reliance Entertainment embodies this philosophy with the stories it tells. Film Hangar will bring films that are rich in content and high on entertainment. We aim to blur the lines between 'massy' and 'classy' content because filmmaking is an art that defies boundaries, definitions and labels."