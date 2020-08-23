Reliance Entertainment 'very confident' of releasing 'Sooryavanshi', '83' on scheduled release dates

"Just to reiterate we are 100 per cent inclined to release Sooryavanshi & 83 in theatres. However, we do not want to push the release dates any further. If uncertainty continues on the opening of cinemas or the pandemic situation worsening, we will explore all options between theatrical, digital both TVOD and SVOD routes, in consultation with our directors, actors and partners," Sarkar tweeted.

He added, "We will not like to push the release dates further. I am, however, absolutely optimistic that the audience will see these films on the big screen on Diwali & Christmas!!." Directed by Kabir Khan the sports-drama '83' features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. The film revisits India's first World Cup win in 1983.

On the other hand, 'Sooryavanshi' is another commercial outing from Rohit Shetty's cop-universe. It features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.