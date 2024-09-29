Rekha Impresses Fans On IIFA 2024 Stage, Dances To Piya Tose & Pardesiya In Pink Anarkali (VIDEO)

Veteran actor Rekha made the IIFA 2024 night even more memorable as she left the audience amazed with her graceful performance, bringing a special energy to the event.

The actress, who once again proved that age is just a number, wore a beautiful Anarkali dress and looked as elegant as ever as she performed alongside a group of dancers for over 20 minutes.

The official Instagram page of IIFA shared glimpses from her performance, taking fans on a nostalgic journey to her golden days in cinema.

The second day of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024 was a star-studded affair, held in Abu Dhabi. Bollywood's biggest celebrities graced the event, including icons like Hema Malini, Rekha, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon.

One of the major highlights of the night was Shah Rukh Khan, who not only hosted the event but also entertained the audience with his signature charm. Joining him on stage were Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar, and together, they gave an electrifying performance on Shah Rukh's hit song "Jhoome Jo Pathaan."

The three-day celebration kick-started on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries--Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience