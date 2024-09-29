 Rekha Impresses Fans On IIFA 2024 Stage, Dances To Piya Tose & Pardesiya In Pink Anarkali (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRekha Impresses Fans On IIFA 2024 Stage, Dances To Piya Tose & Pardesiya In Pink Anarkali (VIDEO)

Rekha Impresses Fans On IIFA 2024 Stage, Dances To Piya Tose & Pardesiya In Pink Anarkali (VIDEO)

Veteran actor Rekha made the IIFA 2024 night even more memorable as she left the audience amazed with her graceful performance, bringing a special energy to the event.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 02:55 PM IST
article-image

Veteran actor Rekha made the IIFA 2024 night even more memorable as she left the audience amazed with her graceful performance, bringing a special energy to the event.

The actress, who once again proved that age is just a number, wore a beautiful Anarkali dress and looked as elegant as ever as she performed alongside a group of dancers for over 20 minutes.

The official Instagram page of IIFA shared glimpses from her performance, taking fans on a nostalgic journey to her golden days in cinema.

Read Also
Did You Know? Rekha Was Offered Manisha Koirala's Role In Heeramandi 20 Years Ago
article-image

The second day of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024 was a star-studded affair, held in Abu Dhabi. Bollywood's biggest celebrities graced the event, including icons like Hema Malini, Rekha, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon.

FPJ Shorts
Madhya Pradesh PSTET 2024 Application Window Opens October 1; All Details Inside!
Madhya Pradesh PSTET 2024 Application Window Opens October 1; All Details Inside!
US: Missing Cat Found After Pet Parents Receive Location Message From Microchip, Reunited
US: Missing Cat Found After Pet Parents Receive Location Message From Microchip, Reunited
Karnataka PGCET 2024 Result OUT, Download Marksheet Here
Karnataka PGCET 2024 Result OUT, Download Marksheet Here
‘Tumhara Instagram Udva Denge’: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’s Palak Sindhwani Spills SHOCKING Details About Asit Kumar Modi’s Threats
‘Tumhara Instagram Udva Denge’: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’s Palak Sindhwani Spills SHOCKING Details About Asit Kumar Modi’s Threats

One of the major highlights of the night was Shah Rukh Khan, who not only hosted the event but also entertained the audience with his signature charm. Joining him on stage were Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar, and together, they gave an electrifying performance on Shah Rukh's hit song "Jhoome Jo Pathaan."

Read Also
IIFA 2024 Full List Of Winners: From Shah Rukh Khan To Sandeep Reddy Vanga
article-image

The three-day celebration kick-started on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries--Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Tumhara Instagram Udva Denge’: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’s Palak Sindhwani Spills...

‘Tumhara Instagram Udva Denge’: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’s Palak Sindhwani Spills...

Shah Rukh Khan Says He Will Retire Like MS Dhoni: 'We Play 10 IPLs After Saying No' (VIDEO)

Shah Rukh Khan Says He Will Retire Like MS Dhoni: 'We Play 10 IPLs After Saying No' (VIDEO)

Rekha Impresses Fans On IIFA 2024 Stage, Dances To Piya Tose & Pardesiya In Pink Anarkali (VIDEO)

Rekha Impresses Fans On IIFA 2024 Stage, Dances To Piya Tose & Pardesiya In Pink Anarkali (VIDEO)

VIDEO: Diljit Dosanjh’s Mother BREAKS DOWN As He Introduces Her & His Sister To The World For The...

VIDEO: Diljit Dosanjh’s Mother BREAKS DOWN As He Introduces Her & His Sister To The World For The...

'What?': Karan Johar In SHOCK As Shah Rukh Khan Honours Him With Achievement Award At IIFA 2024...

'What?': Karan Johar In SHOCK As Shah Rukh Khan Honours Him With Achievement Award At IIFA 2024...