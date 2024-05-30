 Reem Sameer Reveals Falling In Love With THIS Popular TV Celebrity, Says, 'It Was Love At First Sight'
Reem Sameer Reveals Falling In Love With THIS Popular TV Celebrity, Says, 'It Was Love At First Sight'

Reem Sameer was recently seen in Sony LIV's show 'Raisinghani Vs Raisighani' opposite Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, May 30, 2024, 07:41 PM IST
article-image

21 year old Reem Sameer is one of the most popular actresses on television. The actress who was last seen in Sony LIV's show Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani, rose to fame with her stint in Zee TV's 'Tujhse Hai Raabta' opposite Sehban Azim.

article-image

Well, the actress recently revealed about who she fell in love with at first sight and all we can say is, SAME! Taking to her Instagram handle, Reem shared a picture with Jennifer Winget and penned a heartfelt note for her, further revealing that she fell in love with the actress the first time she saw her. The Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani actress reveals meeting Jennifer on the sets of her show 'Saraswati Chandra' for the first time. The actress calls it 'love at first sight. She further states that when she saw Jennifer in Beyadh, she wanted to be like her someday. Reem states that she could have never thought of god giving her the chance to work with Jennifer someday and that she has learned as much as she could from her in the past 6 months. The actress then heaps praises on Jennifer, lauding her for the way she speaks, the way she walks and all other things.

Reem writes, ''Dear Jen, We crossed paths 12 years ago on the sets of “Saraswatichandra” and like I said, it was love at first sight. Hahahah..The little girl who saw you in Beyhad made a wish to be like you, I didn’t know God would give me a chance to share screen space with you one day. You are such an inspiring woman and I made sure to learn from you as much as possible in 6 months, the way you speak the way you walk.. everything. You bring so much joy in people’s lives especially the ones who watch you on screen, so many girls look upto you. Thank you for treating me like a little sister. Happy birthday ♥️Love and hugs- Reem''

Post the show, the actress will further be seen making an appearance on Colors TV's Laughter Chef.

article-image

