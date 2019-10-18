Ravneer wants to catch next flight home after seeing Deepika's picture, and we can't blame him

Deepika, who is the chairperson of the MAMI Mumbai Film festival, quoted two cinema legends -- American-Italian filmmaker Martin Scorsese and actor Tom Hanks -- to underline the power of cinema.

"Now, more than ever before, we need to talk to each other and cinema is the best medium for doing that," the actor said quoting Scorsese.

"Cinema has the power to not make you feel lonely when you are," Deepika said quoting Hanks.

"And I couldn't agree more. Cinema has the ability to break preconceptions and open our eyes to stories and lives completely different from our own," she said. "It has the power to power evoke empathy, kindness and experience innocence."

The actor said her aim is to constantly keep learning new things. "Many of you would be wondering why I am here and that the role of a chairperson is for someone older (and) wiser. Many others believe I am too young, mainstream, too tall and what I am wearing," Deepika said.

The actor said she was here due to two reasons. "Because I want to learn and give back, and give back to a community that has given me so much, my identity," she said.

Deepika said in her new role as a chairperson, she is committed to help achieve the academy's every vision. "And for any mistake that I may make along the way, consider that as my learning," she added.

On the acting front, Deepika will next be seen in "Chhapaak", where she plays an acid attack survivor. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is slated for release on January 10, 2020.

She will also be seen sharing screen space with her husband Ranveer in filmmaker Kabir Khan's "'83".

Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev, who lead the underdog Indian cricket team to a famous victory against the mighty West Indies in the final of the 1983 World Cup. His wife Deepika plays Kapil's wife Romi.

"'83" also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, and Chirag Patil among others. The film is co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.