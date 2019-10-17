Ghar aaja, batati hoon: Deepika's threat to Ranveer will make every husband shake in his boots

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh left a cheeky comment on his wife Deepika Padukone's stunning photograph and the actress gave him a hilarious response.

Deepika took to Instagram, where she shared a ravishing close up photograph of herself and Ranveer could not help but post a comment on it.

Responding to one close-up image of Deepika, he wrote: "Aur paas".

His comment got over 15,841 likes. The "Piku" star replied: "Accha, Ghar aaja, Mein Batati Hoon," as she posted a broom emoji alongside it.