Deepika Padukone smokes up the cover of an international magazine

Deepika Padukone makes a fashion statement every time she graces the cover of a magazine. She is one of the leading actresses in the industry. She is the one who always has unique sartorial choices that sets her apart from everyone else. This time is no exception as the actress is slaying on the cover of Harper's Bazaar magazine.

The actress shared the pictures from her shoot on her social media and the fans are loving her look. In the first cover, she is wearing an off-shoulder red flair gown with sleeves, paired with nude makeup and a bold attitude completes her to-die-for looks.

In the motion cover, the actress is donning a plain black gown paired with net gloves and hair styled in a middle partition that just goes perfectly with her look.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak', a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She will also feature in Kabir Khan's '83' where Deepika will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev in the film. She also turned producer for both her upcoming projects and "Chhapaak" and '83.