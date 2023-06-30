Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha & Ajay Devgn's Nephew Aaman's Debut Film Gets A Release Date

Actress Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan. Their film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, reportedly went on floors this summer.

Touted to be an action-adventure, the film is all set to release on February 9, 2024.

The yet-untitled film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor.

Abhishek to launch Rasha and Aaman

While the storyline is still under wraps, it was earlier reported that the film also stars Ajay in a never-seen-before avatar. Aaman is already being talked about in the industry circles as a newcomer to watch out for and all eyes are on Rasha.

If industry sources are to be believed, this fresh new pair of Aaman and Rasha is being touted as the launch of the year.