Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha & Ajay Devgn's Nephew Aaman Spotted After Lunch Date

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 10, 2023
Actress Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha and Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman were spotted together after lunch in Mumbai on June 10
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Director Abhishek Kapoor took his new lead pair, Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thandani, for lunch
Rasha looked pretty in mini skirt and white top
Abhishek will be launching Aaman and Rasha in his next which also stars Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty
The trio was all smiles as they posed for paparazzi outside the restaurant
Aaman is already being talked about in the industry circles as a newcomer to watch out for and all eyes are on Rasha
If industry sources are to be believed, this fresh new pair of Aaman and Rasha is being touted as the launch of the year
