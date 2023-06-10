Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha & Ajay Devgn's Nephew Aaman Spotted After Lunch Date

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 10, 2023

Actress Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha and Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman were spotted together after lunch in Mumbai on June 10

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Director Abhishek Kapoor took his new lead pair, Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thandani, for lunch

Rasha looked pretty in mini skirt and white top

Abhishek will be launching Aaman and Rasha in his next which also stars Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty

The trio was all smiles as they posed for paparazzi outside the restaurant

Aaman is already being talked about in the industry circles as a newcomer to watch out for and all eyes are on Rasha

If industry sources are to be believed, this fresh new pair of Aaman and Rasha is being touted as the launch of the year

