 Raveena Tandon Visits Govinda In Mumbai Hospital After Gunshot Incident, Says 'He Is Recovering'
Raveena and Govinda were one of the biggest hit jodis of in 90s, having delivered a string of hits like Aunty No. 1, Dulhe Raja, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan among others

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 03:49 PM IST
article-image

Actor Raveena Tandon on Wednesday afternoon visited CritCare Hospital in Mumbai to meet with her 'Akhiyon Se Goli Maare' co-star Govinda, who underwent emergency surgery following an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound in the leg.

After exiting the hospital, Raveena spoke with ANI and shared Govinda's health update.

"He looked better. He is recovering. I wish him a speedy recovery," she shared.

Raveena and Govinda were one of the biggest hit jodis of in 90s, having delivered a string of hits like Aunty No. 1, Dulhe Raja, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan among others.

Earlier on Tuesday, filmmaker David Dhawan also paid a visit to Govinda at the hospital. The actor and director have worked together on numerous films such as Hero No.1, Coolie No.1, Raja Babu, Partner and Deewana Mastana which attained cult status over the years.

article-image

A while ago, Govinda's wife Sunita spoke with media and expressed her gratitude towards well-wishers for their support and reassured everyone that Govinda is recuperating well.

"He is better. We will admit him to the normal ward today. He is much better than yesterday. He will be discharged the day after tomorrow. With everyone's blessings, he has recovered...He has a great fan following, so people are praying for him...I would like to tell the fans to not panic, he is fine," she said.

The incident took place around 4:45 am on Tuesday when Govinda's licenced revolver accidentally discharged while he was putting it back in the cupboard, according to Mumbai Police. He was preparing to leave for Kolkata at the time.

article-image

Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, told ANI over the phone, "Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licenced revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand, and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg. The doctor has removed the bullet, and his condition is stable. He is still in the hospital." Hours after the incident, Govinda, in an audio message, thanked the doctor who treated him and his well-wishers."Hello, this is Govinda. With the blessings of my fans, my parents and God, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet, which has now been removed. I thank the doctor here, Dr Agarwal ji. I thank all of you for your prayers," Govinda said in Hindi in the audio message.

On Wednesday morning, politician Kripa Shankar Singh also met with Govinda.

article-image

"He is fine. Thanks to the doctors for taking care of him. He will be discharged soon," Kripa Shankar told media after meeting the actor.

