Raveena Tandon NOT Drunk, 'False' Complaint Filed Against Actress In Rash Driving Incident: Mumbai Police

Raveena Tandon is currently all over the internet after she and her driver faced backlash for a rash driving incident that took place at Mumbai's Carter Road in Bandra. A group of local women accused the actress of being drunk and claimed that her driver hit three people with the vehicle and injured them.

However, a new report by Mid-Day stated that Raveena was not drunk. A senior Mumbai Police official said that the complainant made a false complaint in the alleged video.

"We checked the entire CCTV footage of the society and found that the actress's driver was reversing the car from the road into the society when this family was crossing the same lane. The family stopped the car and told the driver that he should check if people are behind the car before reversing. This argument started between them," said the police officer.

Further, the officer said that the argument escalated into abusive language, and that is when Tandon arrived at the spot to check what had happened with her driver.

"The actress tried to protect the driver from the mob; however, the mob started abusing her. Both Raveena Tandon and the family went to the Khar police station and gave written complaints. Later, they both also submitted letters stating they did not want to register any complaints," the official said.

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon is yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.

On the work front, Raveena will be seen next in Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle and Ghudchadi.