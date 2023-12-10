Raveena Tandon LIKES Post Trolling Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor's Acting In The Archies

After much hype, Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, marking the debut of star kids Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan, released on OTT on December 7, but the debutantes seem to have failed to impress a section of the internet, who then went on a trolling spree. But what actually grabbed eyeballs recently was actress Raveena Tandon 'liking' a post mocking the youngsters' acting chops.

A scene from The Archies, featuring Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor, is now doing the rounds on the internet, and it was shared by a page on Instagram with the caption, "Acting died here".

And if that wasn't enough, netizens spotted that Raveena had 'liked' the video from her official Instagram handle. The screenshot of the same was shared by a Reddit user, and within no time, it was splashed all over the internet.

Netizens wondered if Raveena was shading the cast and makers of The Archies by liking the post which trashed the film.

It is to be noted that the actress was missing from the premiere of The Archies, which was a star-studded night, and unlike other celebs, she did not even share the review of the film on her social media handles.

Meanwhile, The Archies has opened with mixed reviews, and a number of people on the internet are of the opinion that the film failed to make a mark. It marked the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Besides, it also stars Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda in important roles.

The Archies is touted to be a musical based on the renowned comic book characters of the same name. While Agastya plays the titular role, Suhana essays the role of Veronica, and Khushi plays Betty Cooper.