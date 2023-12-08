‘Suhana Khan Can’t Act’: Netizens Brutally Troll The Archies Actress For ‘Bad Acting’ |

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan marked her acting debut with The Archies which released on Netflix on Friday. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film also stars Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda. However, as netizens took to social media to share their review, a section brutally trolled Suhana for her “bad acting.”

One user wrote, “It's strictly for elite and sophisticated audiences only. All star kids including Suhana Khan can't act, I repeat can't act. Good to see Koel Puri, Aly Khan & others. There can't be a bad director, only bad actors.”

“Million of gorgeous women … and TBP chose Suhana Khan to play Veronica,” added another.

“Raat ko I started watching Archies, 15 mins there and I preferred to sleep. Suhana na sundar hai na uski acting achi hai,” wrote one user.

Another user commented, “15 mins into #Archies and I can’t decide if Suhana Khan’s acting is bad, dancing is bad, or dialogue delivery is bad.”

I thought my TV wasn't working then realized it was just suhana frame in archies. pic.twitter.com/RZwq3afHJT — r/Idc࿗. (@dudeitsokay) December 7, 2023

Apparantly, Suhana khaan went to new york University for acting studies...well🙄🙄🙄#archies — Roots🕊️ (@aurora15242) December 8, 2023

Besides acting, Suhana announced that she has also made her singing debut with the song 'Jab Tum Na Theen' from the film.

The Archies, a coming-of-age musical, weaves a captivating tale around the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton as they navigate the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. This film delves into the essence of friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak, and rebellion.

The trailer unfolds a melodic narrative, guided by the charm of seven beloved characters from the iconic Archie comics. Through the retro alleys of love, friendship, and youthful aspirations, the story resonates with a nostalgic yet timeless quality.

Concluding with a poignant message, the trailer leaves audiences with the thought: 'You are never too young to change the world.'

The makers held a special screening for the film industry. To support Suhana, her entire family including SRK, Gauri, Aryan, and baby brother AbRam were seen at the premiere.