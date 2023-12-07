Most Stylish Saree Looks Served By The Archies Star Suhana Khan 

By: Oshin Fernandes | December 07, 2023
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is a true-blue fashionista.
Right from the time she marked her Instagram debut, the Khan Princess has served some of the best traditional looks.
The star kid, who has owned her dusky skin tone, and called out colourism, clearly knows how to rock the 6-yard piece with utmost elegance.
Some of her best saree looks include this red one, which she posted for the first time on Instagram to show that she can easily carry it off.
This royal blue saree reminded fans of Deepika Padukone in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's song Badtameez Dil.
For Diwali, Suhana wore a gorgeous golden saree by Falguni Shane Peacock that was sheer and studded with sequins.
For the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Suhana wore a mustard sheer saree with sequins designed by Sabyasachi.
Suhana is hands down the perfect muse for every designer who wants their saree to be shown off in a classy manner.
The star kid and her desi looks are here to stay as she continues to serve inspiration for young girls who look up to her.
