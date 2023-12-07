The Archies Star Khushi Kapoor’s ICONIC Fashion Moments 

By: Oshin Fernandes | December 07, 2023
Late Bollywood actress Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor marks her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s directorial The Archies.
Khushi essays the role of Betty in this coming-of-age musical drama which releases on Netflix on December 7.
At the film’s premiere, Khushi wore her mother’s 10-year-old gown with intricate crystals which Sridevi had sported in 2013 at the IFA red carpet.
As the internet adored her choice of couture for the event, here’s a look at Khushi’s iconic fashion moments.
Here's Khushi looking like the legendary Audrey Hepburn courtesy her hairstyle, double-winged eyeliner, and a set of pearls.
Khushi surely turned heads with her presence at the Forces Of Fashion event as she sashayed in style wearing this suit-style outfit with feathers.
Even when it comes to traditional Indian outfits, Khushi is unbeatable with her sartorial choices.
All-in-all Khushi is surely the Gen-next fashion icon who is leaving no stone unturned to make a stylish statement.
