Raveena Tandon Apologises For 'Liking' Negative Post On Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor's Acting In The Archies: 'Genuine Mistake Has Been..'

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is currently hitting the headlines after she recently liked a post mocking Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor's acting in their debut film The Archies, which was released on December 7, 2023, on Netflix.

A scene from The Archies, featuring Agastya and Khushi, is now going viral on the internet, in which Betty (Khushi) is seen making scrambled eggs for Archie (Nanda), and it was shared by a page on Instagram with the caption, "Acting died here."

However, the actress has apologised and called it a 'genuine mistake.' Taking to her X, formerly known as Twitter, she issued an official statement on Sunday, December 10, and wrote, "Touch buttons and social media. A genuine mistake has been blown out of proportion. The like was made in error, and something that I was not even aware of that had been pressed by scrolling. I sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and hurt this may have caused."

Check it out: