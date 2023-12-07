The Archies Twitter Review: Netizens Share Diverse Opinions But Commend The Cast's Performances

Set in the North-Indian town of Riverdale, predominantly populated by Anglo-Indians, Zoya Akhtar's The Archies made its debut on Netflix on December 7. This Indian adaptation draws inspiration from the beloved American comic, intending to evoke nostalgia while providing social and contemporary commentary on political and environmental issues, particularly for an Instagram generation unaware of these concerns.

Featuring seven budding talents including Agastya Nanda, Aditi Saigal (aka Dot.), Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda, the movie provides a poignant exploration of the friendships among these characters. It delves into how their destinies become entwined with the forces of industrial capitalism when the beloved park they cherish is threatened with demolition to make way for a hotel.

Upon the commencement of the movie's streaming on Netflix at 1:30 PM IST, Twitter became alive with users sharing their varied sentiments and feelings as they watched the film. While a portion of the audience was captivated by the universe crafted by Zoya and maintained their trust based on the filmmaker's previous works, others felt disappointed due to what they perceived as a lack of a compelling plot. Nonetheless, there were also numerous individuals who expressed encouragement and appreciation for the young talent showcased in the movie.

One user wrote for Suhana, who plays Veronica Lodge, stating, "Just watched #TheArchies, I just loved itttt..#SuhanaKhan you just nailed ittt.. A new star has come to give tough competition to Alia Bhatt in Bollywood who is soon going to become a Superstar!♥️ #TheArchiesOnNetflix"

Just watched #TheArchies, I just loved itttt..#SuhanaKhan you just nailed ittt.. A new star has come to give tough competition to Alia Bhatt in Bollywood who is soon going to become a Superstar!♥️ #TheArchiesOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/2tjloekCAw — Uptown Funk (@Somxtheruler) December 7, 2023

Another user commented about how they were reminded of Abhishek Bachchan, everytime Agastya came on-screen as Archies. "Ok be honest because I don't believe it that I'm the only one who every time I see Agastya I see Abhishek"

Ok be honest because I don't believe it that I'm the only one who every time I see Agastya I see Abhishek #AgastyaNanda #TheArchies #AbhishekBachchan pic.twitter.com/mGex85wo26 — •Just• | viciouslady (@jviciouslady) December 2, 2023

Check out more tweets below:

A feel good movie taking you back to the vibe of 70s, 80s musical movie #TheArchies with nice songs to tune in to.. watching #KhushiKapoor and #AgastyaNanda was a treat to the eyes.. must watch once for musical movie lovers.. not a single dull or boring moment.. nice story 👌 — Đ Páțřïżîø (@Patrizio_777) December 7, 2023

#TheArchies bhout hi boaring hai bhai 20min bhi nhi dek saka😵‍💫 — Mjtweets🎭 (@mujeertweets) December 7, 2023

#TheArchies it's a lovely film, I loved the music ❤️❤️😍😍 for cast I liked Suhana Khan and Vedang Raina performances they did a really good job 👏🏻



Can't wait to see Suhana on screen with @iamsrk it will be nice for sure .

🔥 — 🇵🇸. (@queen_nawara) December 7, 2023

Didnt it makes you sentimental when she sees Betty with her watery eyes?... and then they hug each other so hard. That scene made me so proud. #TheArchies shows the value of friendship between girls. — Carolina Muñoz 🇻🇪 (@lcaromunoz) December 7, 2023

Archie : I wish I had two hearts

Jughead: I wish you had one brain

😭 #TheArchies — Mandy💋/ (@mandybee0809) December 7, 2023

Just experienced the brilliance of "The Archies"! 🎬 The screenplay is captivating, cinematography is breathtaking, and the direction is nothing short of genius. Kudos to the entire team for crafting such a cinematic gem! #TheArchies @ArchieComics . — Avnish Rana (@avnishrana30) December 7, 2023

I had a fun time watching #TheArchies but mainly for the cast. They were so damn likeable! Special shout out to Kamal Siddhu as Mrs Lodge. Ofcourse one of the gang is gay, and Veronica and Betty choose feminism over a man. And oh- the Lodges are into BDSM. But I expected that. — Kajol Srinivasan (@LOLrakshak) December 7, 2023

The Archies has been co-written by Ayesha Devitre Dhillon and Reema Kagti, besides Zoya. The music of the film has been composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Ankur Tewari and The Islanders.