Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda To Get Engaged In February? Here's What We Know

Lovebirds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda might not have officially admitted their relationship in public, but they have dropped enough hints for their fans to join the dots. And looks like they are now ready to take their relationship to the next level and they might actually get engaged in February this year.

If reports are to be believed, Rashmika and Vijay are all set to make their relationship official very soon and put a ring on it as well.

The couple is reportedly gearing up to get engaged in the second week of February. The ceremony is expected to be a close knit affair with only select friends and family members in attendance.

Rashmika and Vijay have neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

Meanwhile, the two are often seen jetting off for exotic vacations, and while they get papped at the airport separately, they later reunite to spend quality time with each other. The two are also quite close to each other's families and Rashmika is often seen spending time at Vijay's place.

During the promotions of Rashmika's film, Animal, she was seen blushing as she was made to call Vijay on national television, and her co-star Ranbir Kapoor made sure to pull her leg, along with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Rashmika and Vijay first met on the sets of Geetha Govindam (2018) and became good friends, and soon after, love blossomed between the two. In 2019, they shared the screen once again in the film Dear Comrade, and fans love the chemistry that they share.