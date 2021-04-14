Rashmika Mandanna talks about working with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Goodbye'

Rashmika Mandanna is all geared up to play Amitabh Bachchan's daughter in 'Goodbye'. The actress is currently shooting for the film in Mumbai alongside Big B. Bagging a film, opposite an industry legend is a huge feat for the 24-year old actor.

Recently, Rashmika shared an interesting anecdote about her parents' reaction when she told them about working with Big B. “Amitabh Bachchan — the name itself brings in so much respect. When my parents got to know that I will be starring opposite Bachchan sir in Goodbye, they almost couldn't believe it,” the actor says.

She further revealed, “My parents are huge fans of Sir and while growing up, and have watched so many of his films and they were so excited for me! They treated me like how a teacher teaches a student — 'Do a good job, be attentive and learn my lines well, they said.”

This is Rashmika's second Bollywood movie. She will also be seen in Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Mission Majnu'.