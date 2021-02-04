Southern star, Rashmika Mandanna, sets her eyes on Bollywood

After winning hearts in the South film industry, Rashmika Mandanna has set her eyes on Bollywood. Recently, the actress flew to Mumbai for the prep of her upcoming Bollywood film Mission Majnu, opposite Sidharth Malhotra. While Mission Majnu, will be Rashmika’s debut film, buzz is the actor has already signed another big banner Bollywood film.

“She has signed two films in Bollywood, one of which is announced, while the other is under wraps. And, even while shooting for the films, she has also been reading other scripts,” a source says.

The actress has won millions of hearts in the South Film industry, with films like 'Sarileru Neekevvaru', 'Dear Comrade' and 'Geetha Govindam'. With the tag of the 'National Crush', Rashmika's debut in Bollywood is considered a much-anticipated one.