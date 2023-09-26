Rashmika Mandanna Replaces Sreeleela In Vijay Deverakonda's VD12

Post the success of his latest film Kushi, which will now stream on Netflix post October 1st onwards, Vijay Deverakonda is riding high from all the love and reception that his film opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu has received. So much, so that he has already started preparations for his next film VD12, which will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame.

While Dhamaka actress Sreeleela was roped in to star opposite the 34-year old Arjun Reddy star, sadly she has been replaced by Rashmika Mandanna, owing to adjustment issues with her dates, as per a report shared by Gulte.com. Since Sreeleela could not deliberate between her dates for VD12, she had to voluntarily opt out of the film, leaving the makers with no other option but to sign in Rashmika instead.

This development leaves a lot for Vijay and Rashmika's fans to rejoice about considering VD12 will be the third film that will reunite the actors who've earlier worked opposite each other in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. But surely, fans will also want to see Sreeleela and VD in a film, in the near future.

VD12 is Tinnanuri's first project in four years after the National-Award winning Jersey which starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath and its Hindi remake which starred Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the leads. The film will see Vijay play a cop for the first time in his career.

Meanwhile, Rashmika will be next seen in Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Besides, that the actress has Pushpa: The Rule with Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil and Rainbow opposite Dev Mohan.

On the other hand Sreeleela is currently the busiest actress in Telugu cinema with top projects lined up over the next few months. While there is Skanda with Ram Pothineni and Bhagavanth Kesari with Nandamuri Balakrishna, there is also Guntur Kaaram with Mahesh Babu and Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)