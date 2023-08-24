Rapper Badshah Fulfills Wishes Of More Than 300 Children Battling Cancer |

Widely loved for his humane demeanour as much for his chart-topping radio hits; hip hop mogul, entrepreneur, and mentor, Badshah, paid a special visit to one of the world’s largest cancer centers, Tata Memorial Hospital. Taking time off from his India's Got Talent 10 judging duties, Badshah was seen personally interacting with all of the 50 children housed in the pediatric ward of the hospital, including the families of terminally ill patients currently receiving treatment at the hospital. He listened intently to their stories, fears, and dreams, promising to keep them in his prayers and urging them to never lose hope. During these intimate encounters, Badshah discovered remarkable talent hidden within these children as he encountered budding writers, aspiring musicians, and painters with awe-inspiring creativity.

As part of this charitable outing, Badshah gave a surprise performance for the young cancer patients and survivors gathered in the hospital's private auditorium, belting out his evergreen hits such as ‘Kar Gayi Chull’, ‘Jugnu’, Bachpan Ka Pyaar, and Genda Phool’. Over 300 children ranging from the age group of 8-15 years attended the not-for-profit performance that lasted for over 30 minutes.

An extraordinary highlight of the performance occurred in the form of an impromptu live collaboration between Badshah and a 10-year-old cancer patient, Ayub Siddq Mohd Shah who is currently undergoing cancer treatment at the hospital. The pair engaged in a fitting but heartwarming duet on Badshah’s 2018 released single ‘Heartless’ from his album ‘ONE’ with Ayub confidently exhibiting his rap skills alongside his evergreen music idol.

As a special gesture from the hospital’s end, some of the children showcased a special act on ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’, ‘DJ Waley Babu’ and ‘Jugnu’, in a way to express their excitement and happiness.

Although Badshah whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia is an ardent philanthropist, he has successfully managed to keep his humanitarian endeavors out of the public glare. Speaking on the occasion Badshah said, “Kudos to ImPaCCT Foundation and Tata Memorial Hospital for the exemplary work they are doing towards the enrichment of the lives of these young warriors. Their commitment to the community is not only inspiring, but it shows how much the human tribe can accomplish when working in unison. Life is beautiful, if only we know how to live it even in the darkest of circumstances and these children are testimony to this fact! It was inspiring to see their resilient spirit and radiant enthusiasm and I am grateful for moments like these. I salute their courage and strength and God bless them all.”

Badshah's visit to Tata Memorial Hospital left an indelible mark on the lives of all present. Through his performance and personal interactions, he managed to instill hope, and optimism, and inspire the patients to forge ahead with unwavering determination. Complementing formal medical treatments, his visit served as a reminder of the transformative power of music and the therapeutic benefits it can provide during challenging times. Badshah's kind-hearted endeavor left a lasting impression on the hospital staff, the patients, and society at large, igniting a collective spirit of compassion and resilience toward fighting cancer.

