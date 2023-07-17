Badshah Issues Clarification After Viral Video Claims He Fell Off Stage During LIVE Concert (WATCH)

Rapper and singer Badshah, who has some of the biggest hits to his credit including 'Paagal', 'Jugnu', 'Kar Gayi Chull', 'Kala Chashma', 'Garmi', and others, issued a clarification after a viral social media post claimed that the he fell off the stage during one of his LIVE performances.

A video has been doing the rounds on social media platforms in which a singer is seen performing on stage. He is seen sporting an all-black look and wearing a pair of black shades, much like Badshah's style. One of the users tagged Badshah in the caption and claimed that he fell from the stage.

However, as the video went viral, Badshah took to his official Twitter account and clarified that the the singer in the video is not him.

"Thats not me, but whoever that is i hope he is safe (sic)," he tweeted.

Badshah is among the most celebrated singers in the Indian music industry. He enjoys a huge fan following and never misses an opportunity to grab headlines with his peppy songs and OTT lyrics.

Badshah's work front

Badshah is one of the top Bollywood rappers in today's times.

Besides music, Badshah has also forayed into acting with small but impactful roles. He marked his acting debut with 'Khandaani Shafakhana' in 2019, followed by a cameo in 'Ek Villain Returns' in 2022.

Badshah was also offered Vicky Kaushal's role in the anthology 'Lust Stories', but the popstar had denied it then. He later starred in 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' in one of the episodes.

