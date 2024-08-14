Ranvir Shorey On His Reaction To Jaya Bachchan's Thaali Remark During Lockdown: 'Today, I Won't Express It Sarcastically'

Bigg Boss OTT 3's Ranvir Shorey is known for being vocal on the internet. During lockdown, there were waves of comments regarding nepotism and outside not getting much work. In that phase of 2020, Jaya Bachchan's speech in the parliament in support of Bollywood went viral on the internet. On which, he has showcased his anger and shared a cryptic post about her thaali comment on X.

Now, after almost 4 years he has reacted to the incident and expressed that it was not for Jaya Bachchan, he had that anger because of the debate during that phase. Talking about it to Siddharth Kannan he said, "I did not say it on Jaya ji's remark, whatever she said at that time was all over the internet. Everybody was talking about that thaali. So even I also gave my opinion but it was not in reply to her."

He further asked him that it resonated to a lot of people, since Jaya Bachchan stated, "Jis thali mai khate ho ussi mai ched karte hai."

To which he responded in taking to X, "थालियाँ सजाते हैं यह अपने बच्चों के लिए। हम जैसों को फेंके जाते हैं सिर्फ़ टुकड़े।अपना tiffin खुद pack करके काम पे जाते हैं हम। किसी ने कुछ दिया नहीं है। जो है, वो है जो यह लोग हमसे ले नहीं सके। इनका बस चलता तो वो भी अपने ही बच्चों को दे देते (They decorate plates (thaalis) for their kids. We pack our own tiffin by ourselves and go to work.)"

Justifying to which Ranvir stated, "I must have been quite angry to have written that. Even earlier people have told me that mai kafi motive ho ke liktha hu social media pe. So maybe it's better to step back. Today if I have to express the same thing. I would probably not express it so sarcastically. I didn't have to be so angry about it. Maine ye tab likha hai jab mere andar voh gussa panap raha tha, double treatment that met it out in Bollywood. Uspe I think this expresses my anger."

On the work front, Ranvir is riding high on the success of his latest release Shekhar Home. The crime drama series was directed by Rohan Sippy and Srijit Mukherjee, and produced under BBC Studios Productions.

It also stars Kay Kay Menon, Rasika Dugal, Kirti Kulhari and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. The series is premiering live on JioCinema on August 14, 2024.