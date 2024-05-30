 Ranveer Singh's Rakshas With HanuMan Director Shelved Due To THIS Reason
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRanveer Singh's Rakshas With HanuMan Director Shelved Due To THIS Reason

Ranveer Singh's Rakshas With HanuMan Director Shelved Due To THIS Reason

An official statement regarding the movie being shelved has been released by the team. However, media reports also speculate the actual reason behind this decision.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, May 30, 2024, 02:08 PM IST
article-image

Ranveer Singh who was all set to venture into the world of Telugu cinema with filmmaker Prasanth's upcoming film 'Rakshas' has officially parted ways with the project and the project is now shelved. This has been done mutually from both the sides and an official statement from the team quoting both Prasanth and Ranveer have been released too.

Read Also
Ranveer Singh Reveals His 93-Year-Old Grandfather Braved Scorching Mumbai Heat To Vote, Calls Him...
article-image

According to a report in India Forums, the makers of the film found Ranveer and his team's behavior very 'hard to handle' and had problems with the actor bringing his entourage along with him. Ranveer, who had shot for the film for almost 4 to 5 days flew back to Mumbai after failing to reach to a middle ground with the makers of the film. This finally led to the film being shelved.

An official statement from the makers of the film has been released. This statement confirms of both the parties having creative differences, however, they also expressed their desire to work together in the future.

Have a look at the statement here:

For the unversed, the film Rakshas was based on the folklore of 'Brahmrakshas,' and the team believed that Ranveer would have been a good choice for the given role. While this news may come as a disappointment for fans of the actor, Prasanth had earlier spoken of everyone working as a 'family' in the South film industry.

Read Also
'Buri Nazar Wale...': Ranveer Singh REACTS To Pregnant Deepika Padukone's Photos Amid Trolling Over...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kota Factory Season 3 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jitendra Kumar's Series

Kota Factory Season 3 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jitendra Kumar's Series

Ranveer Singh's Rakshas With HanuMan Director Shelved Due To THIS Reason

Ranveer Singh's Rakshas With HanuMan Director Shelved Due To THIS Reason

VIDEO: Ananya Panday Says 'I Lost My Soul' After Breakup With Aditya Roy Kapur; Netizens React

VIDEO: Ananya Panday Says 'I Lost My Soul' After Breakup With Aditya Roy Kapur; Netizens React

Paresh Rawal Birthday: When Actor's Wife Swaroop Sampat Revealed He Is 'Possessive'

Paresh Rawal Birthday: When Actor's Wife Swaroop Sampat Revealed He Is 'Possessive'

'I'm Answerable To God...': Deepika Singh Reacts To Getting Trolled For Her Dance Videos

'I'm Answerable To God...': Deepika Singh Reacts To Getting Trolled For Her Dance Videos