Ranveer Singh's Rakshas With HanuMan Director Shelved Due To THIS Reason

Ranveer Singh who was all set to venture into the world of Telugu cinema with filmmaker Prasanth's upcoming film 'Rakshas' has officially parted ways with the project and the project is now shelved. This has been done mutually from both the sides and an official statement from the team quoting both Prasanth and Ranveer have been released too.

According to a report in India Forums, the makers of the film found Ranveer and his team's behavior very 'hard to handle' and had problems with the actor bringing his entourage along with him. Ranveer, who had shot for the film for almost 4 to 5 days flew back to Mumbai after failing to reach to a middle ground with the makers of the film. This finally led to the film being shelved.

An official statement from the makers of the film has been released. This statement confirms of both the parties having creative differences, however, they also expressed their desire to work together in the future.

Have a look at the statement here:

An official statement from the team about #RanveerSingh’s Project with #PrasanthVarma and #MythriMovieMakers!!



In a mutual understanding, the team decided to part ways with a possible collaboration in future. @RanveerOfficial @PrasanthVarma @MythriOfficial pic.twitter.com/L35WQMo9aT — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) May 30, 2024

For the unversed, the film Rakshas was based on the folklore of 'Brahmrakshas,' and the team believed that Ranveer would have been a good choice for the given role. While this news may come as a disappointment for fans of the actor, Prasanth had earlier spoken of everyone working as a 'family' in the South film industry.