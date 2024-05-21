Ranveer Singh Reveals His 93-Year-Old Grandfather Braved Scorching Mumbai Heat To Vote, Calls Him 'Rockstar'

Actor Ranveer Singh has penned an appreciation post for his 93-year-old grandfather who stepped out of his home to cast his vote at a polling station in Mumbai during the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Ranveer took to Instagram on Tuesday to write about his "rockstar Nana" who braved the sweltering heat to exercise his franchise.

"93yrs old. 93degF outside. But he voted. He's a voter! My Rockstar Nana #EveryVoteCounts," he wrote on Instagram, adding a picture of his 'nana' from the polling booth.

The fifth phase of the ongoing general elections in country was conducted in 49 constituencies across six states and two Union territories on Monday.

In no time, netizens chimed in the comment section and lauded his grandfather. "Nana truly is a rockstar," a social media user commented.

"And that's the reason democracy in India thrives! My love and Hugs for Nanu," another Instagram user commented.

Ranveer also cast his vote in Mumbai on Monday. He was accompanied to the polling station with his wife Deepika Padukone.

The couple was twinning in matching white shirts and black sunglasses as they stepped out to cast their vote in the sweltering heat. Parents-to-be Deepika and Ranveer's paparazzi videos outside the polling booth went viral on social media as Deepika held on to Ranveer's hands who was seen shielding his actor wife.

Deepika and Ranveer are currently expecting the birth of their first child.

The couple, married for over five years, announced their pregnancy earlier this year through a heartwarming post adorned with hints of their impending bundle of joy, set to arrive in September 2024.

Amidst her bliss, Deepika continues to grace the silver screen with her luminous presence. Following her recent appearance in 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan, she gears up for an exciting lineup of projects, including the highly anticipated 'Kalki 2989 AD' with Prabhas and the Hindi remake of 'The Intern' alongside veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. Moreover, she is also a part of Rohit Shetty's cop-verse titled 'Singham 3', which also features her husband Ranveer.

Ranveer also has 'Don 3' in his kitty. The third installment is being directed by Farhan Akhtar and also stars Kiara Advani.