Ranveer Singh To Play Ranbir Kapoor's Father In Brahmastra Part 2 - Dev: Report

The second installment of Ayan Mukerji's dream trilogy Brahmastra seems to have finally gotten a male lead. As per latest reports, Ranveer Singh has signed the dotted line to play the role of Dev in the second part of Brahmastra, which is set to hit the silver screens in 2025.

Brahmastra released in the year 2022 and set the box office on fire. It was one of the highest-grossing films of the year, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva and Alia Bhatt as Isha. The fantasy-adventure thriller ended on a cliffhanger, paving the way for the second part, which will tell the story of where it all began.

While the Brahmastra Part 1 had confirmed that Deepika Padukone will be playing the role of Amrita, the mother of Ranbir's character Shiva, it is now reported that Ranveer has officially given his nod to play the father, Dev.

The second part of Brahmastra will show the tumultuous love story of Dev and Amrita, and how they later turn against each other and fight the ultimate battle. While Dev will be seen hell-bent to destroy the world, the audience will see Amrita fight with her life, to save mankind from ultimate destruction.

If the reports of Ranveer getting on board Brahmastra 2 are indeed true, then it will mark his seventh collaboration with wife Deepika Padukone.

Also, Ranbir is expected to be a part of Brahmastra 2 as well, which means that it will be the first time he will be sharing the screen with Ranveer.

Until a few days ago, several reports were floating around which claimed that KGF star Yash and Hrithik Roshan, among others, were in the fray to play Dev in Brahmastra 2. However, looks like the makers have finally placed their trust in Ranveer.

With Brahmastra 2 in his kitty, Ranveer is set to have a busy 2024, as he will be also seen playing the new Don in Farhan Akhtar's anti-hero franchise.

Besides, he has also bagged his fourth film with ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, titled Baiju Bawra.