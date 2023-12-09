 Ranveer Singh To Play Ranbir Kapoor's Father In Brahmastra Part 2 - Dev: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRanveer Singh To Play Ranbir Kapoor's Father In Brahmastra Part 2 - Dev: Report

Ranveer Singh To Play Ranbir Kapoor's Father In Brahmastra Part 2 - Dev: Report

While the Brahmastra Part 1 had confirmed that Deepika Padukone will be playing the role of Amrita, the mother of Ranbir's character Shiva, it is now reported that Ranveer has officially given his nod to play the father, Dev.

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, December 09, 2023, 11:26 AM IST
article-image

The second installment of Ayan Mukerji's dream trilogy Brahmastra seems to have finally gotten a male lead. As per latest reports, Ranveer Singh has signed the dotted line to play the role of Dev in the second part of Brahmastra, which is set to hit the silver screens in 2025.

Brahmastra released in the year 2022 and set the box office on fire. It was one of the highest-grossing films of the year, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva and Alia Bhatt as Isha. The fantasy-adventure thriller ended on a cliffhanger, paving the way for the second part, which will tell the story of where it all began.

While the Brahmastra Part 1 had confirmed that Deepika Padukone will be playing the role of Amrita, the mother of Ranbir's character Shiva, it is now reported that Ranveer has officially given his nod to play the father, Dev.

The second part of Brahmastra will show the tumultuous love story of Dev and Amrita, and how they later turn against each other and fight the ultimate battle. While Dev will be seen hell-bent to destroy the world, the audience will see Amrita fight with her life, to save mankind from ultimate destruction.

Read Also
SRK-Kajol To Ranbir-Ranveer, EPIC Reunions At The Archies Premiere
article-image

If the reports of Ranveer getting on board Brahmastra 2 are indeed true, then it will mark his seventh collaboration with wife Deepika Padukone.

Also, Ranbir is expected to be a part of Brahmastra 2 as well, which means that it will be the first time he will be sharing the screen with Ranveer.

Until a few days ago, several reports were floating around which claimed that KGF star Yash and Hrithik Roshan, among others, were in the fray to play Dev in Brahmastra 2. However, looks like the makers have finally placed their trust in Ranveer.

With Brahmastra 2 in his kitty, Ranveer is set to have a busy 2024, as he will be also seen playing the new Don in Farhan Akhtar's anti-hero franchise.

Besides, he has also bagged his fourth film with ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, titled Baiju Bawra.

Read Also
Ranveer Singh Looks Handsome In Off-White Embroidered Blazer & Pants
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

HOT Shama Sikander Turns Up The Heat In A Leopard Print Monokini 

HOT Shama Sikander Turns Up The Heat In A Leopard Print Monokini 

Ranveer Singh To Play Ranbir Kapoor's Father In Brahmastra Part 2 - Dev: Report

Ranveer Singh To Play Ranbir Kapoor's Father In Brahmastra Part 2 - Dev: Report

Animal Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Stuck In US Parking Lot As Fans Mob His Car (WATCH)

Animal Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Stuck In US Parking Lot As Fans Mob His Car (WATCH)

Jubin Nautiyal To Perform In Ahmedabad Today, Says 'Mix Of Excitement & A Hint Of Nerves'

Jubin Nautiyal To Perform In Ahmedabad Today, Says 'Mix Of Excitement & A Hint Of Nerves'

Animal Actress Mansi Taxak Defends Marital Rape Scene Featuring Bobby Deol, Says "An Apt Way To...

Animal Actress Mansi Taxak Defends Marital Rape Scene Featuring Bobby Deol, Says