Ranveer Singh Looks Handsome In Off-White Embroidered Blazer & Pants

By: Ria Sharma | December 01, 2023
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was honoured at the Red Sea Film Festival 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 30
On Instagram, Ranveer shared a series of pictures in which he looks dapper in an off-white embroidered blazer and pants
Ranveer, who is known for his eclectic and bold fashion choices, wore an off-white blazer which featured floral pattern
Ranveer completed his dapper look with white flared trousers and matching footwear and sunglasses
Sharing the photos on social media, Ranveer wrote, "For the Red Sea Film Festival 🎥 🎞️ @redseafilm"
Ranveer often embraces vibrant colors, unconventional patterns, and unique styles, setting trends in the Indian entertainment industry
The actor's fashion sense is characterised by a mix of traditional and contemporary elements, making him a style icon
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was last seen on the big screens in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Alia Bhatt. He will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again
