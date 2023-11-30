Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol And Team Animal Host Grand Premiere: PHOTOS

By: Sachin T | November 30, 2023

Team Animal hosted a grand screening of the film for the cast and crew

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Anil Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga make a sweet picture together

Ranbir Kapoor looked the complete charmer in a three-piece suit

The actor was joined by his in-laws at the screening of his film. Seen here is filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt with wife and actor Soni Razdan and daughter Shaheen

Rashmika Mandanna looks dainty in a golden latex dress

Bobby Deol completely rocks this black co-ord set with sneakers

The actor was joined by his wife Tanya and son Aryaman

Ageless now seems like an understatement for Kapoor Sr.

Shakti Kapoor who plays a pivotal role in the film, greets the media present

