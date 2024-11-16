 Ranveer Singh Opens Up About Fatherhood For FIRST Time, Says He Is Experiencing 'Infinite' Happiness After Dua's Birth (VIDEO)
Ranveer Singh publicly spoke about his experience of becoming a new father. He said, "I have been Daddy Duty for a long time now, hence that infinite happiness I'm experiencing right now. I wish I had words to express what it's like, but there are no words in any language I can express this happiness."

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is on cloud nine after he was blessed with a baby girl on September 8, 2024, with wife, actress Deepika Padukone. Recently, the couple revealed that they named their little one Dua Padukone Singh, which means a prayer. For the first time, the Bajirao Mastani actor publicly spoke about his experience of becoming a new father.

Ranveer said, "I have been Daddy Duty for a long time now, hence that infinite happiness I'm experiencing right now. I wish I had words to express what it's like, but there are no words in any language I can express this happiness."

Furthermore, Singh added, "Dukh hota hai na if you share it woh kam hojata hai, and if you are happy, kuch khushi milti hai aapko, if you share it woh dohgini hojate hai, it's like magic."

Recently, Ranveer and Deepika celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary. On this occasion, the Cirkus actor took to his Instagram handle on Thursday morning and shared a photo dump of Deepika to wish her.

He wrote, "Every day is Wife Appreciation Day, but today is the main day #HappyAnniversary @deepikapadukone I love you."

Ranveer and Deepika got married on November 14, 2018, at Lake Como, Italy, in the presence of family and close friends.

During Diwali 2024, Ranveer and Deepika shared the first glimpse of their daughter’s feet, dressed in a traditional red outfit. They revealed her name and wrote, "Dua Padukone Singh. ‘Dua’ : meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer."

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika were last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which also starred Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Arjun Kapoor, among others.

