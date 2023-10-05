Ranveer Singh Meets Ex-Team India Skipper MS Dhoni, Kisses Him In Adorable New Photos

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh recently caught up with former Team India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Mumbai. The World Cup-winning cricketer has been in the city since the past few days and photos from Ranveer's meet-up with him have now gone viral on the internet.

Ranveer took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of photos with Dhoni, and in one of them, he can be seen planting a kiss on the cricketer's cheek. In another photo, the two of them can be seen flashing their brightest smiles at the camera.

"Mera Mahi," Ranveer captioned the post, with a heart.

As soon as Ranveer shared the photos, netizens went berserk and flooded the comments section with compliments. "Two favourites in one frame", a user wrote, while another said, "I respect Ranveer more now".

In the photo, Dhoni can also be seen flaunting his much-talked-about new look with long hair, while Ranveer sported a moustache which he has grown for his look of Simmba in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film, Singham Again.

A day ago, Dhoni also caught up with south superstar Ram Charan as the latter visited Mumbai, and the photo of the two took the internet by storm.

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Singham Again, along with Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. It is touted to be the biggest film so far of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, and it will introduce Deepika Padukone as the first female police officer of the franchise.

The film has already gone on floors and the team had earlier shared photos from the commencement ceremony on their social media handles.

Besides, Ranveer is reportedly also set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious film, Baiju Bawra, but the actor-director duo has remained tightlipped about the development.

Apart from these, Ranveer is also set to step into the shoes of Shah Rukh Khan in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film, Don 3.

