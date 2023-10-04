Ram Charan Meets 'India's Pride' MS Dhoni In Mumbai, Shares Photo

'RRR' actor Ram Charan on Wednesday dropped a picture with former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni and called him "India's pride". Taking to Instagram, Ram Charan shared the picture which he captioned, "Soo Happy to meet India's pride."

In the picture, Dhoni could be seen in his new long hair look and donning a blue t-shirt paired with beige pants, whereas Ram Charan wore an olive green shirt paired with matching pants.

Soon after the 'RRR' actor shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "#Happy to see u both on one frame," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Both are the Kings of their respective Fields."

On Wednesday, Ram Charan offered prayers at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. He will be next seen in director Shankar's upcoming action film 'Game Changer' opposite Kiara Advani.

'Game Changer' will be released in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth. The official release date of 'Game Changer' is still awaited.

Talking about MS Dhoni, a talismanic wicket-keeper batsman, who went by the nickname 'Captain Cool' while turning out in national colours, Dhoni led India in 332 matches, the most by a captain in international cricket. Of these, he won 178, lost 120, and tied six while 15 ended in no result. His win percentage as a captain is 53.61.

He also represented and led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rising Pune Supergiant (RPG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni won five IPL titles with CSK in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. He also won two Champions League T20 titles with CSK in 2010 and 2014.

