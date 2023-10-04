Ram Charan Visits Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 04, 2023

South superstar Ram Charan visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Wednesday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The actor, who is a devout follower of Lord Ayyappa, is currently following his annual ritual before eventually visiting the Sabarimala temple

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Ram Charan was seen walking barefoot as he arrived at the temple

Photo by Varinder Chawla

He was dressed in all black clothes as a part of the ritual

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Ram Charan was accompanied by Shiv Sena's Shinde camp leader Rahul Kanal

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Ram Charan was seen praying to Lord Ganesha at Siddhivinayak

He was mobbed by fans as he made his way out of the temple

Photo by Varinder Chawla

