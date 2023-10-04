Ram Charan Visits Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 04, 2023
South superstar Ram Charan visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Wednesday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The actor, who is a devout follower of Lord Ayyappa, is currently following his annual ritual before eventually visiting the Sabarimala temple
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Ram Charan was seen walking barefoot as he arrived at the temple
Photo by Varinder Chawla
He was dressed in all black clothes as a part of the ritual
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Ram Charan was accompanied by Shiv Sena's Shinde camp leader Rahul Kanal
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Ram Charan was seen praying to Lord Ganesha at Siddhivinayak
He was mobbed by fans as he made his way out of the temple
Photo by Varinder Chawla
