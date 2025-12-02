Ranveer Singh APOLOGISES For Hurting Religious Sentiments After Backlash Over Mimicking Kantara Act: 'My Intention Was To...'

Actor Ranveer Singh has issued a statement after sparking controversy over his mimicry of a scene from Kantara Chapter 1, referencing the iconic Chaundi sequence, a sacred part of the procession dedicated to Goddess Chavundi, during his appearance at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, performed in front of the film’s lead actor, Rishab Shetty.

Ranveer Singh Apologises After Backlash Over Daiva Mimicry

Following the backlash, Ranveer apologised for hurting sentiments. Taking to social media on Tuesday, December 2, he wrote, "My intention was to highlight Rishabh's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration."

He added, "I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise."

Complaint Filed Against Ranveer Singh

According to PTI, on Monday, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) filed a police complaint against Ranveer, stating that the actor had "insulted Goddess Chamundadevi by describing the deity in a derogatory manner."

Further, the report stated that HJS representatives Pramod Tuyekar and Dilip Shetye submitted a memorandum to Panaji police station sub-inspector Sahin Shetye, alleging that Ranveer had hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. "Chamundi Daiva is considered a sacred family deity of the Tulu community, and depicting or describing the deity in a derogatory manner amounts to disrespect. Such acts may cause public resentment and disturb peace," the HJS said.

What Sparked Controversy?

Ranveer's reaction to Kantara and his impression of a character from the film sparked criticism, as he described Guliga Daiva's sister Chaundi as a 'female ghost' and mimicked the character on stage in front of Rishab Shetty. With crossed eyes and his tongue out, he performed a version of his signature 'primordial scream.'

Ranveer Singh Upcoming Work

The 40-year-old actor is currently gearing up for the release of Dhurandhar, which is directed by Aditya Dhar and is set to hit the cinemas on December 5.